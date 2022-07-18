Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) â€“ key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) is 4.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.75 and a high of $31.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholdersâ€™ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HCSG stock was last observed hovering at around $17.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.84% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.62% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -37.48% lower than the price target low of $13.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.56, the stock is 8.19% and 8.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing 4.74% at the moment leaves the stock 2.59% off its SMA200. HCSG registered -40.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.81%.

The stock witnessed a 17.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.54%, and is 4.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.90% over the week and 3.65% over the month.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) has around 39200 employees, a market worth around $1.31B and $1.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.67 and Fwd P/E is 21.68. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.83% and -41.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.40%).

Healthcare Services Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/18/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -53.60% this year.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 74.33M, and float is at 73.50M with Short Float at 12.18%.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BRIGGS JOHN,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BRIGGS JOHN sold 5,001 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $18.71 per share for a total of $93569.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21474.0 shares.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cintas Corporation (CTAS) that is trading 5.18% up over the past 12 months and Aramark (ARMK) that is -11.37% lower over the same period. ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) is -8.61% down on the 1-year trading charts.