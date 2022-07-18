Is FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) a good stock to buy now?

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) is -17.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $332.67 and a high of $495.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FDS stock was last observed hovering at around $396.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.52%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $399.98, the stock is 4.29% and 6.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 0.89% at the moment leaves the stock -4.63% off its SMA200. FDS registered 18.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $377.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $419.48.

The stock witnessed a 14.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.41%, and is -0.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.71% over the week and 2.87% over the month.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) has around 10691 employees, a market worth around $15.06B and $1.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.28 and Fwd P/E is 27.03. Profit margin for the company is 22.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.23% and -19.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.50%).

FactSet Research Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.40% this year.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.93M, and float is at 37.86M with Short Float at 1.57%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Reeve Jonathan,the company’sEVP, Head of CTS. SEC filings show that Reeve Jonathan sold 335 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 08 at a price of $401.55 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111.0 shares.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 01 that Snow Frederick Philip (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 01 and was made at $384.54 per share for $0.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3988.0 shares of the FDS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 28, Jordan Sheila B (Director) disposed off 2,572 shares at an average price of $391.15 for $1.01 million. The insider now directly holds 177 shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS).

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is trading -14.09% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -11.99% lower over the same period. S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) is -15.08% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.32% from the last report on Apr 28, 2022 to stand at a total of 0.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.73.