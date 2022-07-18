Is Franklin Covey Co. (FC) a good stock to buy now?

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) is 6.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.00 and a high of $52.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholdersâ€™ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FC stock was last observed hovering at around $48.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $65.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.51% off the consensus price target high of $71.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 17.77% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $49.34, the stock is 14.41% and 23.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 1.02% at the moment leaves the stock 13.00% off its SMA200. FC registered 38.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.71.

The stock witnessed a 38.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.74%, and is -0.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.28% over the week and 4.35% over the month.

Franklin Covey Co. (FC) has around 1000 employees, a market worth around $676.94M and $253.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.90 and Fwd P/E is 39.79. Profit margin for the company is 5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.12% and -6.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.90%).

Franklin Covey Co. (FC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Franklin Covey Co. (FC) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Franklin Covey Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 241.80% this year.

Franklin Covey Co. (FC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 14.17M, and float is at 11.92M with Short Float at 2.21%.

Franklin Covey Co. (FC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Franklin Covey Co. (FC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Franklin Covey Co. (FC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) that is 56.03% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.32% from the last report on Apr 28, 2022 to stand at a total of 0.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.63.