Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) Is Up 13.77% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) is 13.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $147.50 and a high of $205.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholdersâ€™ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JKHY stock was last observed hovering at around $186.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.98% off its average median price target of $190.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.65% off the consensus price target high of $220.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -16.55% lower than the price target low of $163.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $189.98, the stock is 4.83% and 4.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 2.14% at the moment leaves the stock 8.64% off its SMA200. JKHY registered 11.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $182.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $174.99.

The stock witnessed a 7.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.25%, and is 2.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.35% over the week and 2.14% over the month.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) has around 6714 employees, a market worth around $13.55B and $1.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.00 and Fwd P/E is 36.29. Profit margin for the company is 18.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.80% and -7.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.00%).

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.80% this year.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 72.83M, and float is at 72.21M with Short Float at 2.79%.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Foss David B,the company’sBoard Chair & CEO. SEC filings show that Foss David B sold 3,247 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 23 at a price of $188.08 per share for a total of $0.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97947.0 shares.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that Adelson Gregory R. (President & COO) sold a total of 4,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $185.23 per share for $0.82 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6239.0 shares of the JKHY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 24, Wilson Thomas Hampton Jr. (Director) acquired 169 shares at an average price of $175.12 for $29595.0. The insider now directly holds 12,250 shares of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY).

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) that is trading -35.92% down over the past 12 months and Fiserv Inc. (FISV) that is -15.02% lower over the same period. Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) is -59.86% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.21% from the last report on Apr 28, 2022 to stand at a total of 1.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.24.