Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE: J) is -9.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $114.11 and a high of $150.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The J stock was last observed hovering at around $124.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.42% off its average median price target of $160.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.72% off the consensus price target high of $176.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 15.81% higher than the price target low of $149.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $125.45, the stock is 0.97% and -3.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing 1.14% at the moment leaves the stock -6.77% off its SMA200. J registered -5.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.18%.

The stock witnessed a 0.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.54%, and is -0.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.76% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) has around 55000 employees, a market worth around $15.95B and $14.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.45 and Fwd P/E is 15.45. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.94% and -16.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) is a “Buy”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/22/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.10% this year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 129.33M, and float is at 127.08M with Short Float at 1.28%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DEMETRIOU STEVEN J.,the company’sCHAIR AND CEO. SEC filings show that DEMETRIOU STEVEN J. sold 98,739 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $145.76 per share for a total of $14.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.48 million shares.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that Berryman Kevin C (President & CFO) sold a total of 73,685 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $145.74 per share for $10.74 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the J stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include General Dynamics Corporation (GD) that is trading 12.37% up over the past 12 months and Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) that is 44.92% higher over the same period. Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) is -6.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.