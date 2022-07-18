LHC Group Inc. (LHCG) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

LHC Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) is 18.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $108.42 and a high of $216.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholdersâ€™ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LHCG stock was last observed hovering at around $159.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.53%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $162.43, the stock is 3.12% and -0.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing 1.58% at the moment leaves the stock 11.46% off its SMA200. LHCG registered -20.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.71.

The stock witnessed a -0.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.00%, and is 2.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.64% over the week and 1.79% over the month.

LHC Group Inc. (LHCG) has around 16000 employees, a market worth around $4.96B and $2.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 50.60 and Fwd P/E is 24.67. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.82% and -25.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

LHC Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.50% this year.

LHC Group Inc. (LHCG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.48M, and float is at 29.58M with Short Float at 9.83%.

LHC Group Inc. (LHCG) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at LHC Group Inc. (LHCG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gachassin Nicholas III,the company’sEVP, General Counsel. SEC filings show that Gachassin Nicholas III sold 800 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $125.25 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7509.0 shares.

LHC Group Inc. (LHCG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chemed Corporation (CHE) that is trading 6.16% up over the past 12 months. Amedisys Inc. (AMED) is -50.98% down on the 1-year trading charts.