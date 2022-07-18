MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) down -35.18% since start of the year

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX) is -35.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $249.01 and a high of $498.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MKTX stock was last observed hovering at around $260.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.27%.

Currently trading at $266.57, the stock is 0.65% and -0.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 2.41% at the moment leaves the stock -21.93% off its SMA200. MKTX registered -41.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $269.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $340.69.

The stock witnessed a -0.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.84%, and is 0.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.14% over the week and 3.32% over the month.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) has around 676 employees, a market worth around $9.82B and $689.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.83 and Fwd P/E is 33.63. Profit margin for the company is 35.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.05% and -46.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.10%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.80% this year.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.38M, and float is at 36.78M with Short Float at 1.82%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Insider Activity

A total of 77 insider transactions have happened at MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 54 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Roupie Christophe Pierre Danie,the company’sHead of EMEA and APAC. SEC filings show that Roupie Christophe Pierre Danie sold 1,740 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $285.03 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5318.0 shares.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 22 that Prager Richard Leon (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 22 and was made at $271.25 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2149.0 shares of the MKTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, Themelis Nicholas (Chief Information Officer) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $364.89 for $0.73 million. The insider now directly holds 8,544 shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX).

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Blackstone Inc. (BX) that is trading -9.27% down over the past 12 months and Morgan Stanley (MS) that is -15.74% lower over the same period. The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is -11.86% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.34% from the last report on Apr 28, 2022 to stand at a total of 0.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.66.