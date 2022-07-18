MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) is -53.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.17 and a high of $77.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MXL stock was last observed hovering at around $34.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55%.

Currently trading at $35.10, the stock is 3.42% and -7.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.51 million and changing 1.59% at the moment leaves the stock -35.70% off its SMA200. MXL registered -13.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.41%.

The stock witnessed a -4.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.38%, and is -0.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.75% over the week and 4.83% over the month.

MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) has around 1503 employees, a market worth around $2.67B and $947.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.57 and Fwd P/E is 8.16. Profit margin for the company is 7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.34% and -54.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MaxLinear Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 139.10% this year.

MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 77.19M, and float is at 71.41M with Short Float at 10.32%.

MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) Insider Activity

A total of 193 insider transactions have happened at MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 96 and purchases happening 97 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Torgerson William,the company’sVP/GM, Broadband Group. SEC filings show that Torgerson William sold 15,704 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $52.68 per share for a total of $0.83 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69982.0 shares.

MaxLinear Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Torgerson William (VP/GM, Broadband Group) sold a total of 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $56.13 per share for $0.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 85686.0 shares of the MXL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Torgerson William (VP/GM, Broadband Group) disposed off 26 shares at an average price of $61.53 for $1600.0. The insider now directly holds 101,686 shares of MaxLinear Inc. (MXL).

MaxLinear Inc. (MXL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) that is trading -78.32% down over the past 12 months and Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) that is -10.05% lower over the same period. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) is -15.65% down on the 1-year trading charts.