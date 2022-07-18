New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE: NJR) is 7.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.41 and a high of $47.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholdersâ€™ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NJR stock was last observed hovering at around $43.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55%.

Currently trading at $44.06, the stock is 1.25% and -0.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing 1.26% at the moment leaves the stock 5.65% off its SMA200. NJR registered 10.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.75.

The stock witnessed a 3.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.65%, and is 0.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.02% over the week and 2.60% over the month.

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) has around 1251 employees, a market worth around $4.18B and $2.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.05 and Fwd P/E is 18.12. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.04% and -7.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.80% this year.

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 96.07M, and float is at 95.67M with Short Float at 3.23%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Migliaccio Patrick J.,the company’sSenior VP and COO, NJNG. SEC filings show that Migliaccio Patrick J. sold 2,690 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $45.25 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36016.0 shares.

New Jersey Resources Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that DEGRAFFENREIDT JAMES H JR (Director) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $38.04 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8016.0 shares of the NJR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, Migliaccio Patrick J. (Senior VP and CFO) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $39.02 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 38,706 shares of New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR).

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) that is trading 25.24% up over the past 12 months and South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) that is 32.15% higher over the same period. ONEOK Inc. (OKE) is 2.26% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -37.02% from the last report on Apr 28, 2022 to stand at a total of 2.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.15.