Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI) is -52.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.11 and a high of $140.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVEI stock was last observed hovering at around $30.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32%.

Currently trading at $30.84, the stock is -14.35% and -28.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing 1.05% at the moment leaves the stock -56.05% off its SMA200. NVEI registered -61.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $69.76.

The stock witnessed a -24.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -54.28%, and is -9.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.10% over the week and 6.12% over the month.

Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) has around 1368 employees, a market worth around $5.71B and $1.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.19 and Fwd P/E is 11.18. Profit margin for the company is 10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.94% and -78.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 165.80% this year.

Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 142.86M, and float is at 58.45M with Short Float at 4.35%.

Related Posts

