Positives for Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) as stock gains in recent trading

Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ: LANC) is -21.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $116.85 and a high of $201.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LANC stock was last observed hovering at around $128.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.45%.

Currently trading at $129.97, the stock is 1.26% and 1.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 1.13% at the moment leaves the stock -14.91% off its SMA200. LANC registered -34.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.44%.

The stock witnessed a 9.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.89%, and is 0.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.03% over the week and 2.53% over the month.

Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) has around 3200 employees, a market worth around $3.54B and $1.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.81 and Fwd P/E is 27.13. Profit margin for the company is 5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.23% and -35.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.70%).

Lancaster Colony Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.80% this year.

Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.44M, and float is at 19.71M with Short Float at 4.77%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Thomas K. Pigott,the company’sCFO and Asst. Secretary. SEC filings show that Thomas K. Pigott bought 800 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $121.70 per share for a total of $97360.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5817.0 shares.

Lancaster Colony Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that HARRIS ALAN F (Director) bought a total of 3,195 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $156.37 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22539.0 shares of the LANC stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) that is trading -2.74% down over the past 12 months and The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) that is -44.40% lower over the same period. Campbell Soup Company (CPB) is 8.14% up on the 1-year trading charts.