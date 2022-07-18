Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) – The 11.53% Upside Potential Remains

Proto Labs Inc. (NYSE: PRLB) is -8.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.36 and a high of $88.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRLB stock was last observed hovering at around $45.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.92% off its average median price target of $53.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.01% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 6.22% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.89, the stock is -0.39% and 1.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 2.00% at the moment leaves the stock -11.04% off its SMA200. PRLB registered -44.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $52.60.

The stock witnessed a 5.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.22%, and is -2.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.82% over the week and 3.98% over the month.

Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) has around 2663 employees, a market worth around $1.26B and $496.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.30 and Fwd P/E is 23.03. Profit margin for the company is 7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.13% and -47.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Proto Labs Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.20% this year.

Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.50M, and float is at 27.29M with Short Float at 3.54%.

Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bodor Robert,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Bodor Robert bought 3,138 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 03 at a price of $47.87 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24694.0 shares.

Proto Labs Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Baker Arthur R. III (Chief Technology Officer) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $49.21 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30613.0 shares of the PRLB stock.

Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) that is trading -20.44% down over the past 12 months and 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) that is -63.73% lower over the same period. Albany International Corp. (AIN) is -4.58% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.94% from the last report on Apr 28, 2022 to stand at a total of 0.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.07.