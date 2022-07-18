Sun Communities Inc. (SUI): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:SUI Stock Is Going Next

Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE: SUI) is -23.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $148.64 and a high of $211.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SUI stock was last observed hovering at around $159.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.99% off its average median price target of $197.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.04% off the consensus price target high of $220.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 7.75% higher than the price target low of $174.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $160.52, the stock is 0.80% and 0.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing 0.62% at the moment leaves the stock -12.14% off its SMA200. SUI registered -12.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.10.

The stock witnessed a 6.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.16%, and is 0.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.95% over the week and 2.24% over the month.

Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) has around 5961 employees, a market worth around $19.40B and $2.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 52.35 and Fwd P/E is 59.72. Profit margin for the company is 15.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.99% and -24.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sun Communities Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 144.60% this year.

Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) Top Institutional Holders

Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LEWIS CLUNET R,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that LEWIS CLUNET R sold 4,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $153.39 per share for a total of $0.67 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26400.0 shares.

Sun Communities Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 28 that McLaren John Bandini (Pres & COO) sold a total of 11,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 28 and was made at $180.27 per share for $2.07 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the SUI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, LEWIS CLUNET R (Director) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $177.63 for $88815.0. The insider now directly holds 30,800 shares of Sun Communities Inc. (SUI).

Sun Communities Inc. (SUI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) that is trading 5.90% up over the past 12 months and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) that is -7.33% lower over the same period. UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) is -16.18% down on the 1-year trading charts.