These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is -8.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $81.93 and a high of $112.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASH stock was last observed hovering at around $97.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.32% off its average median price target of $126.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.44% off the consensus price target high of $138.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 3.19% higher than the price target low of $102.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $98.75, the stock is -1.53% and -3.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing 1.35% at the moment leaves the stock -0.85% off its SMA200. ASH registered 12.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $101.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $99.64.

The stock witnessed a 0.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.91%, and is -2.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.19% over the week and 2.69% over the month.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) has around 3800 employees, a market worth around $5.27B and $2.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.51 and Fwd P/E is 17.06. Profit margin for the company is 46.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.53% and -12.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 131.20% this year.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.00M, and float is at 53.93M with Short Float at 2.46%.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BONI ERIC N,the company’sPrincipal Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that BONI ERIC N sold 2,657 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $109.50 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10640.0 shares.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that WILLIS J KEVIN (Sr.VP &Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 4,235 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $105.58 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4066.0 shares of the ASH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, Sandler Ricky C (Director) acquired 48,800 shares at an average price of $101.27 for $4.94 million. The insider now directly holds 4,083,978 shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH).

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dow Inc. (DOW) that is -19.96% lower over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 46.36% from the last report on Apr 28, 2022 to stand at a total of 1.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.45.