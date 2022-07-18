These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) is -12.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $145.41 and a high of $203.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MSGS stock was last observed hovering at around $149.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.47% off its average median price target of $222.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.61% off the consensus price target high of $244.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 23.88% higher than the price target low of $200.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $152.24, the stock is 0.63% and -2.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 77311.0 and changing 1.65% at the moment leaves the stock -10.88% off its SMA200. MSGS registered -9.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $102.05.

The stock witnessed a 1.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.67%, and is 1.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.85% over the week and 2.56% over the month.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS) has around 415 employees, a market worth around $3.63B and $793.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 50.24 and Fwd P/E is 113.44. Profit margin for the company is 9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.70% and -25.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.80%).

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 88.10% this year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 24.27M, and float is at 15.59M with Short Float at 2.57%.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lustgarten Andrew,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Lustgarten Andrew bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $166.00 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6000.0 shares.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that Cohen Joseph (Director) bought a total of 102 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $175.30 per share for $17881.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 611.0 shares of the MSGS stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS): Who are the competitors?

