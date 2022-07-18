Things appear to be looking up for SPX Corporation (SPXC)

SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is -12.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.66 and a high of $68.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPXC stock was last observed hovering at around $50.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.74% off its average median price target of $69.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.72% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 20.06% higher than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.96, the stock is -1.58% and 3.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 3.46% at the moment leaves the stock -3.04% off its SMA200. SPXC registered -17.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.69%.

The stock witnessed a 2.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.83%, and is -4.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.88% over the week and 2.98% over the month.

SPX Corporation (SPXC) has around 3100 employees, a market worth around $2.30B and $1.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.66 and Fwd P/E is 16.22. Profit margin for the company is 33.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.72% and -23.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

SPX Corporation (SPXC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SPX Corporation (SPXC) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SPX Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.30% this year.

SPX Corporation (SPXC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.55M, and float is at 44.82M with Short Float at 2.19%.

SPX Corporation (SPXC) Insider Activity

A total of 70 insider transactions have happened at SPX Corporation (SPXC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Swann John William III,the company’sPres., Heating and Location &. SEC filings show that Swann John William III sold 12,422 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 24 at a price of $55.10 per share for a total of $0.68 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83472.0 shares.

SPX Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that Swann John William III (Pres., Heating and Location &) sold a total of 7,263 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $58.77 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 77398.0 shares of the SPXC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 30, Data J Randall (Pres. – S. Africa & Global Op.) disposed off 28,471 shares at an average price of $60.00 for $1.71 million. The insider now directly holds 86,813 shares of SPX Corporation (SPXC).

SPX Corporation (SPXC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading -19.20% down over the past 12 months and IDEX Corporation (IEX) that is -17.10% lower over the same period. ITT Inc. (ITT) is -29.57% down on the 1-year trading charts.