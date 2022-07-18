TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) is -15.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $500.08 and a high of $686.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TDG stock was last observed hovering at around $534.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.55% off its average median price target of $720.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.81% off the consensus price target high of $801.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 13.2% higher than the price target low of $620.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $538.16, the stock is 1.24% and -4.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.66% at the moment leaves the stock -12.65% off its SMA200. TDG registered -15.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $560.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $615.58.

The stock witnessed a 1.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.41%, and is 0.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.55% over the week and 3.10% over the month.

TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) has around 13300 employees, a market worth around $29.20B and $5.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.52 and Fwd P/E is 24.40. Profit margin for the company is 16.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.61% and -21.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.80%).

TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TransDigm Group Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.50% this year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.20M, and float is at 51.40M with Short Float at 2.10%.

TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Insider Activity

A total of 131 insider transactions have happened at TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 77 and purchases happening 54 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Howley W Nicholas,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Howley W Nicholas sold 11,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $539.63 per share for a total of $6.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21548.0 shares.

TransDigm Group Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 that SMALL ROBERT J (Director) bought a total of 28,453 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 and was made at $565.00 per share for $16.08 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.42 million shares of the TDG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, SMALL ROBERT J (Director) acquired 19,398 shares at an average price of $544.09 for $10.55 million. The insider now directly holds 185,086 shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG).

TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading -25.78% down over the past 12 months and Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is 7.35% higher over the same period. The Boeing Company (BA) is -33.68% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 31.19% from the last report on Apr 28, 2022 to stand at a total of 0.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.28.