TRNO Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) Now

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO) is -33.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.51 and a high of $86.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRNO stock was last observed hovering at around $55.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.1% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.93% off the consensus price target high of $94.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 8.92% higher than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.47, the stock is -0.20% and -5.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing 1.99% at the moment leaves the stock -19.85% off its SMA200. TRNO registered -15.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.60%.

The stock witnessed a 2.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.52%, and is 0.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.14% over the week and 2.41% over the month.

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) has around 34 employees, a market worth around $4.18B and $235.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.36 and Fwd P/E is 46.10. Profit margin for the company is 38.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.60% and -34.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Terreno Realty Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.40% this year.

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.20M, and float is at 73.69M with Short Float at 2.36%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PASQUALE DOUGLAS M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that PASQUALE DOUGLAS M bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $64.00 per share for a total of $64000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Terreno Realty Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that PASQUALE DOUGLAS M (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $64.49 per share for $64490.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the TRNO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09, BAIRD W BLAKE (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $64.00 for $64000.0. The insider now directly holds 588,376 shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO).

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) that is trading -13.34% down over the past 12 months and STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) that is -24.77% lower over the same period. EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) is -10.18% down on the 1-year trading charts.