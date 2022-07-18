Vicor Corporation (VICR) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 47.14% Upside

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) is -58.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.22 and a high of $164.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VICR stock was last observed hovering at around $52.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.14% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 37.81% higher than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.86, the stock is -4.53% and -11.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 0.94% at the moment leaves the stock -45.39% off its SMA200. VICR registered -50.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.66.

The stock witnessed a -4.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.84%, and is -2.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.05% over the week and 4.95% over the month.

Vicor Corporation (VICR) has around 1027 employees, a market worth around $2.30B and $358.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 51.07 and Fwd P/E is 27.25. Profit margin for the company is 13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.27% and -67.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.10%).

Vicor Corporation (VICR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vicor Corporation (VICR) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vicor Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 208.50% this year.

Vicor Corporation (VICR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.95M, and float is at 22.30M with Short Float at 6.26%.

Vicor Corporation (VICR) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Vicor Corporation (VICR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nagel Richard J Jr,the company’sCorp. VP-CAO. SEC filings show that Nagel Richard J Jr sold 708 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $77.37 per share for a total of $54778.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Vicor Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that CRILLY SEAN (Corp. VP-Eng., Pwr Syst.) sold a total of 8,851 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $118.87 per share for $1.05 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3081.0 shares of the VICR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 29, D’Amico Andrew (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $151.00 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Vicor Corporation (VICR).

Vicor Corporation (VICR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CTS Corporation (CTS) that is 0.11% higher over the past 12 months. Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) is -19.72% down on the 1-year trading charts.