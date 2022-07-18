What should you know before buying stock in ANSYS Inc. (ANSS)

ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) is -39.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $225.92 and a high of $413.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ANSS stock was last observed hovering at around $234.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.39% off its average median price target of $312.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.67% off the consensus price target high of $420.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -9.95% lower than the price target low of $219.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $240.79, the stock is -0.33% and -3.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing 2.73% at the moment leaves the stock -25.29% off its SMA200. ANSS registered -31.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $248.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $321.77.

The stock witnessed a 4.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.60%, and is -3.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.87% over the week and 3.18% over the month.

ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) has around 5100 employees, a market worth around $20.39B and $1.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 46.80 and Fwd P/E is 27.89. Profit margin for the company is 23.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.58% and -41.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ANSYS Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.80% this year.

ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 87.12M, and float is at 86.64M with Short Float at 1.56%.

ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dorchak Glenda,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Dorchak Glenda sold 800 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $256.18 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4041.0 shares.

ANSYS Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 that Emswiler Shane (SVP, Products) sold a total of 3,471 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 and was made at $311.84 per share for $1.08 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27339.0 shares of the ANSS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18, Emswiler Shane (SVP, Products) disposed off 5,989 shares at an average price of $309.58 for $1.85 million. The insider now directly holds 25,362 shares of ANSYS Inc. (ANSS).

ANSYS Inc. (ANSS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -8.65% down over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is -17.97% lower over the same period. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is 4.30% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.5% from the last report on Apr 28, 2022 to stand at a total of 1.02 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.25.