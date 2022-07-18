What should you know before buying stock in AtriCure Inc. (ATRC)

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC) is -37.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.83 and a high of $89.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATRC stock was last observed hovering at around $42.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.29% off its average median price target of $73.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.39% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 20.45% higher than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.75, the stock is 8.14% and 5.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 3.04% at the moment leaves the stock -28.27% off its SMA200. ATRC registered -43.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.04%.

The stock witnessed a 24.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.54%, and is -0.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.45% over the week and 4.62% over the month.

AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) has around 875 employees, a market worth around $1.97B and $289.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.45. Profit margin for the company is 17.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.24% and -50.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 195.40% this year.

AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.53M, and float is at 44.98M with Short Float at 3.97%.

AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Austin Tonya,the company’sChief Human Resources Officer. SEC filings show that Austin Tonya sold 3,203 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 at a price of $42.69 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17621.0 shares.

AtriCure Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 08 that Austin Tonya (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold a total of 282 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 08 and was made at $61.59 per share for $17368.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20824.0 shares of the ATRC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, Austin Tonya (Chief Human Resources Officer) disposed off 1,409 shares at an average price of $67.66 for $95333.0. The insider now directly holds 21,106 shares of AtriCure Inc. (ATRC).

AtriCure Inc. (ATRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 5.86% up over the past 12 months.