Why Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE: GMED) is -21.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.60 and a high of $84.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GMED stock was last observed hovering at around $55.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.02% off its average median price target of $74.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.4% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 9.13% higher than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $56.34, the stock is -0.47% and -7.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing 1.84% at the moment leaves the stock -18.22% off its SMA200. GMED registered -28.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.68%.

The stock witnessed a 1.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.79%, and is -2.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.74% over the week and 2.98% over the month.

Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) has around 2400 employees, a market worth around $5.63B and $961.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.27 and Fwd P/E is 23.48. Profit margin for the company is 14.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.11% and -33.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Globus Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.10% this year.

Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 101.60M, and float is at 78.49M with Short Float at 6.02%.

Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Davidar David D,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Davidar David D sold 31,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 19 at a price of $78.03 per share for a total of $2.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.6 million shares.

Globus Medical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 08 that Huller Kelly (SVP, GC, Corporate Secretary) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 08 and was made at $75.58 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the GMED stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, TOBIN JAMES R (Director) disposed off 8,850 shares at an average price of $65.47 for $0.58 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Globus Medical Inc. (GMED).

Globus Medical Inc. (GMED): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) that is trading -22.61% down over the past 12 months and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) that is -30.31% lower over the same period. Stryker Corporation (SYK) is -24.23% down on the 1-year trading charts.