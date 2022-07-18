Why should you keep an eye on Dycom Industries Inc. (DY)?

Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE: DY) is 3.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $62.88 and a high of $105.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholdersâ€™ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DY stock was last observed hovering at around $97.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.85% off its average median price target of $123.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.45% off the consensus price target high of $128.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 12.09% higher than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $96.70, the stock is 4.53% and 8.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing -0.87% at the moment leaves the stock 9.40% off its SMA200. DY registered 40.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $89.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $88.52.

The stock witnessed a 6.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.58%, and is 1.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.77% over the week and 4.14% over the month.

Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) has around 15024 employees, a market worth around $2.88B and $3.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.93 and Fwd P/E is 18.40. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.78% and -8.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dycom Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/31/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.40% this year.

Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.64M, and float is at 28.40M with Short Float at 5.05%.

Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 26 times.

Dycom Industries Inc. (DY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) that is trading -2.15% down over the past 12 months and Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) that is 44.92% higher over the same period. EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) is -16.19% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.78% from the last report on Apr 28, 2022 to stand at a total of 1.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.45.