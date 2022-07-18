Why should you keep an eye on The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL)?

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) is -14.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.94 and a high of $45.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SMPL stock was last observed hovering at around $35.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.73% off the consensus price target high of $49.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 9.21% higher than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.41, the stock is -6.28% and -7.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing 0.97% at the moment leaves the stock -7.42% off its SMA200. SMPL registered -3.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.07%.

The stock witnessed a -4.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.87%, and is -4.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.44% over the week and 3.91% over the month.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) has around 263 employees, a market worth around $3.52B and $1.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.66 and Fwd P/E is 21.83. Profit margin for the company is 8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.51% and -22.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Simply Good Foods Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/21/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.10% this year.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 100.43M, and float is at 80.09M with Short Float at 3.67%.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zink Linda,the company’sChief Marketing Officer Quest. SEC filings show that Zink Linda sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 19 at a price of $44.40 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21815.0 shares.

The Simply Good Foods Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 19 that SCALZO JOSEPH (CEO and President) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 19 and was made at $44.69 per share for $4.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45555.0 shares of the SMPL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 29, SCALZO JOSEPH (CEO and President) disposed off 22,177 shares at an average price of $41.76 for $0.93 million. The insider now directly holds 45,555 shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL).

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL): Who are the competitors?

