Will Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) is -28.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $110.08 and a high of $174.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VAC stock was last observed hovering at around $118.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.83% off its average median price target of $189.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.68% off the consensus price target high of $227.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 11.0% higher than the price target low of $136.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $121.04, the stock is 2.41% and -8.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.44 million and changing 2.39% at the moment leaves the stock -20.70% off its SMA200. VAC registered -22.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $132.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $152.42.

The stock witnessed a -3.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.74%, and is 1.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.23% over the week and 4.44% over the month.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) has around 20300 employees, a market worth around $4.90B and $4.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.69 and Fwd P/E is 10.80. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.96% and -30.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 117.00% this year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.40M, and float is at 38.61M with Short Float at 5.68%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) Insider Activity

A total of 190 insider transactions have happened at Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 65 and purchases happening 125 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yonker Michael E.,the company’sExec. VP & Chief HR Officer. SEC filings show that Yonker Michael E. sold 3,765 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $147.36 per share for a total of $0.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8606.0 shares.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 25 that Yonker Michael E. (Exec. VP & Chief HR Officer) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 25 and was made at $155.35 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12371.0 shares of the VAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, Kane-Hanan Lizabeth (EVP, Chief Dev. & Product) disposed off 6,308 shares at an average price of $157.44 for $0.99 million. The insider now directly holds 52,371 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC).

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) that is trading -23.20% down over the past 12 months and Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) that is -17.77% lower over the same period. RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is -21.59% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.14% from the last report on Apr 28, 2022 to stand at a total of 2.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.79.