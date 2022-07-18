Will Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) is -6.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.06 and a high of $23.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UTZ stock was last observed hovering at around $14.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $14.94, the stock is 6.51% and 9.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.5 million and changing 0.40% at the moment leaves the stock -1.51% off its SMA200. UTZ registered -34.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.90.

The stock witnessed a 19.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.40%, and is 2.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.93% over the week and 3.55% over the month.

Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) has around 3469 employees, a market worth around $2.08B and $1.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 49.31 and Fwd P/E is 23.79. Distance from 52-week low is 23.88% and -36.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.20%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 116.00% this year.

Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.57M, and float is at 63.30M with Short Float at 7.77%.

Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Stewart Pamela J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Stewart Pamela J bought 977 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 at a price of $12.79 per share for a total of $12494.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11920.0 shares.

Utz Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 that Devore Cary (EVP & COO) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 and was made at $12.68 per share for $50701.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the UTZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, Lissette Dylan (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 3,800 shares at an average price of $13.37 for $50806.0. The insider now directly holds 98,029 shares of Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ).