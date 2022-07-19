Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -45.43% Change This Year

Ameresco Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) is -45.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.73 and a high of $101.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMRC stock was last observed hovering at around $43.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.72% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.22% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -1.0% lower than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.44, the stock is -1.40% and -12.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 1.65% at the moment leaves the stock -31.82% off its SMA200. AMRC registered -27.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.15%.

The stock witnessed a -7.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.14%, and is 0.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.19% over the week and 6.01% over the month.

Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) has around 1272 employees, a market worth around $2.30B and $1.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.80 and Fwd P/E is 21.63. Profit margin for the company is 5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.11% and -56.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.40%).

Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ameresco Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.30% this year.

Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.74M, and float is at 31.36M with Short Float at 11.49%.

Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Maltezos Louis P ,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that Maltezos Louis P sold 2,985 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $83.00 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30000.0 shares.

Ameresco Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Chiplock Mark (SVP & CAO) sold a total of 2,999 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $78.52 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the AMRC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Chiplock Mark (SVP & CAO) disposed off 2,999 shares at an average price of $78.52 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Ameresco Inc. (AMRC).

Ameresco Inc. (AMRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include KBR Inc. (KBR) that is trading 24.06% up over the past 12 months and ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) that is -9.26% lower over the same period. Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is -25.78% down on the 1-year trading charts.