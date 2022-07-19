Analysts suggest Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) could spike 13.66% in a year

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) is 15.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.55 and a high of $49.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TSEM stock was last observed hovering at around $46.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32% off its average median price target of $53.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.66% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 4.67% higher than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.76, the stock is -1.21% and -2.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing -0.69% at the moment leaves the stock 10.12% off its SMA200. TSEM registered 75.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.63.

The stock witnessed a -2.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.92%, and is -1.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.25% over the week and 1.08% over the month.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) has around 5887 employees, a market worth around $4.98B and $1.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.69 and Fwd P/E is 17.07. Profit margin for the company is 11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.10% and -6.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.10% this year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 108.93M, and float is at 108.92M with Short Float at 1.09%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is trading -14.21% down over the past 12 months and ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) that is 56.33% higher over the same period. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) is -12.15% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.49% from the last report on Apr 28, 2022 to stand at a total of 1.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.65.