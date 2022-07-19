Analysts suggest Woodward Inc. (WWD) could spike 34.59% in a year

Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) is -17.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $87.59 and a high of $129.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WWD stock was last observed hovering at around $89.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target of $120.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.59% off the consensus price target high of $138.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -7.45% lower than the price target low of $84.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $90.26, the stock is -1.38% and -6.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing 0.61% at the moment leaves the stock -18.23% off its SMA200. WWD registered -23.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.14.

The stock witnessed a -2.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.93%, and is -1.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.14% over the week and 2.66% over the month.

Woodward Inc. (WWD) has around 7200 employees, a market worth around $5.44B and $2.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.33 and Fwd P/E is 19.89. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.05% and -30.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

Woodward Inc. (WWD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Woodward Inc. (WWD) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Woodward Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.00% this year.

Woodward Inc. (WWD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.55M, and float is at 57.01M with Short Float at 3.32%.

Woodward Inc. (WWD) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Woodward Inc. (WWD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GENDRON THOMAS A ,the company’sOfficer of the Company. SEC filings show that GENDRON THOMAS A sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $102.35 per share for a total of $1.02 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32000.0 shares.

Woodward Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 that Blankenship Charles P (CEO and President) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 and was made at $93.78 per share for $46890.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36600.0 shares of the WWD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, Blankenship Charles P (CEO and President) acquired 400 shares at an average price of $99.05 for $39620.0. The insider now directly holds 36,100 shares of Woodward Inc. (WWD).

Woodward Inc. (WWD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading -25.78% down over the past 12 months and Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is 7.51% higher over the same period. The Boeing Company (BA) is -32.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.