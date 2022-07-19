Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) on Track to Reach $170.00 in a Year

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR) is -19.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $132.40 and a high of $185.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BR stock was last observed hovering at around $149.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.25% off its average median price target of $170.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.59% off the consensus price target high of $190.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 8.65% higher than the price target low of $161.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $147.07, the stock is 2.40% and 3.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing -1.51% at the moment leaves the stock -6.83% off its SMA200. BR registered -13.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $142.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $157.75.

The stock witnessed a 6.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.20%, and is -0.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.27% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) has around 13704 employees, a market worth around $16.95B and $5.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.56 and Fwd P/E is 20.80. Profit margin for the company is 10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.08% and -20.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.60% this year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 116.80M, and float is at 116.46M with Short Float at 1.50%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Duelks Robert N ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Duelks Robert N sold 1,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $145.75 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7700.0 shares.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 28 that PERRY CHRISTOPHER JOHN (President) sold a total of 415 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 28 and was made at $185.04 per share for $76791.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 64640.0 shares of the BR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, SCHIFELLITE ROBERT (Corporate SVP) disposed off 18,063 shares at an average price of $173.26 for $3.13 million. The insider now directly holds 54,605 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR).

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) that is trading -36.61% down over the past 12 months and Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) that is -58.54% lower over the same period. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) is -41.85% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.89% from the last report on Apr 28, 2022 to stand at a total of 1.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.87.