Cabot Corporation (CBT) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is 14.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.59 and a high of $78.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CBT stock was last observed hovering at around $64.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $85.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.05% off the consensus price target high of $92.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 13.04% higher than the price target low of $74.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $64.35, the stock is 0.73% and -5.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing -0.11% at the moment leaves the stock 2.20% off its SMA200. CBT registered 19.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.48%.

The stock witnessed a -4.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.11%, and is -1.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.21% over the week and 3.86% over the month.

Cabot Corporation (CBT) has around 4491 employees, a market worth around $3.57B and $3.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.74 and Fwd P/E is 8.86. Profit margin for the company is 3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.22% and -18.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.60%).

Cabot Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 199.60% this year.

Cabot Corporation (CBT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.60M, and float is at 55.99M with Short Float at 3.56%.

Cabot Corporation (CBT) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Cabot Corporation (CBT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kalita Karen A ,the company’sSVP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that Kalita Karen A sold 4,575 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $78.13 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25874.0 shares.

Cabot Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that Kalkstein Hobart (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 17,235 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $77.86 per share for $1.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52785.0 shares of the CBT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 31, McLaughlin Erica (Senior Vice President, CFO) disposed off 9,122 shares at an average price of $76.91 for $0.7 million. The insider now directly holds 44,736 shares of Cabot Corporation (CBT).

Cabot Corporation (CBT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading -17.70% down over the past 12 months. Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) is -70.61% down on the 1-year trading charts.