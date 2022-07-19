Check out this: ManTech International Corporation (MANT) could be on the verge of a big rally

ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ: MANT) is 31.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.91 and a high of $95.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MANT stock was last observed hovering at around $95.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $96.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.27% off the consensus price target high of $96.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 0.27% higher than the price target low of $96.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $95.74, the stock is 0.39% and 2.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 0.16% at the moment leaves the stock 16.16% off its SMA200. MANT registered 9.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $93.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $82.51.

The stock witnessed a 1.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.18%, and is 0.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.29% over the week and 0.40% over the month.

ManTech International Corporation (MANT) has around 9800 employees, a market worth around $3.92B and $2.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.86 and Fwd P/E is 25.38. Profit margin for the company is 5.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.09% and -0.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

ManTech International Corporation (MANT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ManTech International Corporation (MANT) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ManTech International Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.70% this year.

ManTech International Corporation (MANT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.81M, and float is at 27.46M with Short Float at 4.73%.

ManTech International Corporation (MANT) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at ManTech International Corporation (MANT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PEDERSEN GEORGE J ,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that PEDERSEN GEORGE J sold 9,384,843 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $78.22 per share for a total of $734.09 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.2 million shares.

ManTech International Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that Phillips Kevin M (Chairman of the Board & CEO) sold a total of 22,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $83.25 per share for $1.87 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the MANT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, KERR RICHARD J (Director) disposed of 4,325 shares at an average price of $84.00 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 30,070 shares of ManTech International Corporation (MANT).

ManTech International Corporation (MANT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) which is trading 1.51% up over the past 12 months and Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) which is -7.90% lower over the same period. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) is 0.66% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.6% from the last report on Apr 28, 2022, to stand at a total of 0.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.93.