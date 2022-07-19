Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) is -12.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.53 and a high of $86.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLFD stock was last observed hovering at around $75.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.37% off its average median price target of $78.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.5% off the consensus price target high of $92.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 1.25% higher than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $74.06, the stock is 14.18% and 21.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -1.82% at the moment leaves the stock 20.08% off its SMA200. CLFD registered 118.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $61.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $61.83.

The stock witnessed a 28.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.48%, and is 4.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.87% over the week and 5.98% over the month.

Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) has around 250 employees, a market worth around $1.00B and $188.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.99 and Fwd P/E is 24.06. Profit margin for the company is 17.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 127.67% and -14.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.10%).

Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clearfield Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 175.90% this year.

Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 13.77M, and float is at 11.36M with Short Float at 5.50%.

Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Jones Walter Louis JR ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Jones Walter Louis JR bought 267 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $57.71 per share for a total of $15409.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 820.0 shares.

Clearfield Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that ROTH RONALD G (Chairman of the Board) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $61.84 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.25 million shares of the CLFD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, HAYSSEN CHARLES N (Director) disposed off 4,621 shares at an average price of $68.56 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 153,453 shares of Clearfield Inc. (CLFD).

Clearfield Inc. (CLFD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading -17.70% down over the past 12 months and Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is -18.40% lower over the same period. Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) is -16.13% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.23% from the last report on Apr 28, 2022 to stand at a total of 0.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.79.