CSGS Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) Now

CSG Systems International Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGS) is 4.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.22 and a high of $65.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CSGS stock was last observed hovering at around $60.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.72% off its average median price target of $72.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.51% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 16.51% higher than the price target low of $72.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.11, the stock is 1.74% and 1.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing -1.18% at the moment leaves the stock 3.84% off its SMA200. CSGS registered 30.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.04.

The stock witnessed a 5.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.66%, and is 0.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.35% over the week and 2.33% over the month.

CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) has around 5200 employees, a market worth around $1.91B and $1.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.65 and Fwd P/E is 15.74. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.95% and -8.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.80%).

CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CSG Systems International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.20% this year.

CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 31.42M, and float is at 30.12M with Short Float at 2.43%.

CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kennedy Kenneth M ,the company’sEVP, COO & Pres-RMDM. SEC filings show that Kennedy Kenneth M sold 9,885 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $58.06 per share for a total of $0.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

CSG Systems International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that Schaaf David Neil (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $61.53 per share for $92297.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11616.0 shares of the CSGS stock.

CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is trading -19.75% down over the past 12 months and Amdocs Limited (DOX) that is 5.62% higher over the same period. MIND C.T.I. Ltd (MNDO) is -32.29% down on the 1-year trading charts.