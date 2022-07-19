Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -23.87% Change This Year

Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: DLB) is -23.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.18 and a high of $104.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DLB stock was last observed hovering at around $73.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.6% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.21% off the consensus price target high of $92.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 19.46% higher than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $72.49, the stock is -0.03% and -2.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing -0.82% at the moment leaves the stock -11.09% off its SMA200. DLB registered -25.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.37.

The stock witnessed a 0.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.86%, and is -0.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.92% over the week and 2.01% over the month.

Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) has around 2368 employees, a market worth around $7.20B and $1.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.97 and Fwd P/E is 18.45. Profit margin for the company is 17.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.78% and -30.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.80%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 31.90% this year.

Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 101.34M, and float is at 63.77M with Short Float at 1.91%.

Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pendleton Todd ,the company’sSVP, Chief Marketing Officer. SEC filings show that Pendleton Todd sold 5,813 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $75.80 per share for a total of $0.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37788.0 shares.

Dolby Laboratories Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that Pendleton Todd (SVP, Chief Marketing Officer) sold a total of 45,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $75.39 per share for $3.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37788.0 shares of the DLB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, Couling John D (SVP, Entertainment) disposed off 185 shares at an average price of $74.63 for $13807.0. The insider now directly holds 79,235 shares of Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB).

Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) that is trading -20.67% down over the past 12 months and QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) that is 1.42% higher over the same period.