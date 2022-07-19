Equifax Inc. (EFX) on Track to Reach $226.00 in a Year

Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) is -34.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $169.25 and a high of $300.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EFX stock was last observed hovering at around $192.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.75% off its average median price target of $226.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.3% off the consensus price target high of $275.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -3.61% lower than the price target low of $185.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $191.67, the stock is 4.16% and 0.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing -0.39% at the moment leaves the stock -18.84% off its SMA200. EFX registered -24.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.81%.

The stock witnessed a 7.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.42%, and is 1.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.87% over the week and 2.65% over the month.

Equifax Inc. (EFX) has around 12700 employees, a market worth around $23.08B and $5.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.99 and Fwd P/E is 20.80. Profit margin for the company is 15.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.25% and -36.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

Equifax Inc. (EFX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equifax Inc. (EFX) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Equifax Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/19/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.20% this year.

Equifax Inc. (EFX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 122.20M, and float is at 121.82M with Short Float at 1.98%.

Equifax Inc. (EFX) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Equifax Inc. (EFX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Begor Mark W ,the company’sCEO. SEC filings show that Begor Mark W sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 27 at a price of $204.74 per share for a total of $3.07 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43692.0 shares.

Equifax Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that Singh Sid (President – USIS) sold a total of 19,222 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $215.93 per share for $4.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21200.0 shares of the EFX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 20, Griggs James M (SVP & Corp Controller) disposed off 1,877 shares at an average price of $256.78 for $0.48 million. The insider now directly holds 5,394 shares of Equifax Inc. (EFX).

Equifax Inc. (EFX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) that is trading -16.66% down over the past 12 months and Moody’s Corporation (MCO) that is -25.69% lower over the same period. Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) is 12.21% up on the 1-year trading charts.