Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 29.69% Upside

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is -27.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $92.02 and a high of $140.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FRT stock was last observed hovering at around $97.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.36% off its average median price target of $121.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.69% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -2.53% lower than the price target low of $96.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $98.43, the stock is 1.65% and -6.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing 1.40% at the moment leaves the stock -17.71% off its SMA200. FRT registered -15.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.44%.

The stock witnessed a 2.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.14%, and is 1.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.91% over the week and 2.41% over the month.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) has around 310 employees, a market worth around $7.65B and $989.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.89 and Fwd P/E is 36.73. Profit margin for the company is 25.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.97% and -29.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 100.70% this year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.45M, and float is at 77.82M with Short Float at 1.80%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FAEDER DAVID W ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that FAEDER DAVID W bought 10,565 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 21 at a price of $95.84 per share for a total of $1.01 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23878.0 shares.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading 3.13% up over the past 12 months and Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) that is -3.60% lower over the same period. Regency Centers Corporation (REG) is -6.21% down on the 1-year trading charts.