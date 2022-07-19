FormFactor Inc. (FORM) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -18.99% Change This Year

FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) is -18.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.71 and a high of $47.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FORM stock was last observed hovering at around $37.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.41% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 17.69% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.04, the stock is 1.49% and -3.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing -1.28% at the moment leaves the stock -7.65% off its SMA200. FORM registered 9.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.88%.

The stock witnessed a -0.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.89%, and is 4.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.63% over the week and 4.39% over the month.

FormFactor Inc. (FORM) has around 2293 employees, a market worth around $2.80B and $780.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.15 and Fwd P/E is 18.07. Profit margin for the company is 12.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.24% and -21.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.90%).

FormFactor Inc. (FORM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FormFactor Inc. (FORM) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FormFactor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.70% this year.

FormFactor Inc. (FORM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.25M, and float is at 77.35M with Short Float at 3.64%.

FormFactor Inc. (FORM) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at FormFactor Inc. (FORM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LINK RAYMOND A ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that LINK RAYMOND A sold 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $40.23 per share for a total of $64368.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61392.0 shares.

FormFactor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that STEVEN-WAISS KELLEY (Director) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $42.62 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15998.0 shares of the FORM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, Obregon-Jimenez Rebeca (Director) disposed off 2,400 shares at an average price of $41.61 for $99869.0. The insider now directly holds 4,698 shares of FormFactor Inc. (FORM).

FormFactor Inc. (FORM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) that is trading 145.29% up over the past 12 months and Micron Technology Inc. (MU) that is -19.41% lower over the same period. Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) is -27.34% down on the 1-year trading charts.