Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) – The 38.94% Upside Potential Remains

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) is -25.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.84 and a high of $43.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GVA stock was last observed hovering at around $28.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.6% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 10.31% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $28.70, the stock is -0.41% and -5.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -0.17% at the moment leaves the stock -17.65% off its SMA200. GVA registered -22.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.79.

The stock witnessed a -2.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.75%, and is -0.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.50% over the week and 3.19% over the month.

Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) has around 1900 employees, a market worth around $1.29B and $2.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.73 and Fwd P/E is 11.52. Profit margin for the company is 2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.08% and -34.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.20%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -103.00% this year.

Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.73M, and float is at 45.09M with Short Float at 9.92%.

Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Larkin Kyle T ,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Larkin Kyle T sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 06 at a price of $31.06 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69294.0 shares.

Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) that is trading -33.80% down over the past 12 months and Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) that is 44.37% higher over the same period. Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) is -15.37% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.8% from the last report on Apr 28, 2022 to stand at a total of 4.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 13.73.