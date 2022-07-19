National Health Investors Inc. (NHI) Is Up 5.36% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

National Health Investors Inc. (NYSE: NHI) is 5.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.22 and a high of $69.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NHI stock was last observed hovering at around $60.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $60.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.39% off the consensus price target high of $64.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -14.25% lower than the price target low of $53.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.55, the stock is -0.06% and 3.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing -0.51% at the moment leaves the stock 7.05% off its SMA200. NHI registered -10.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.20.

The stock witnessed a 0.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.49%, and is 0.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.95% over the week and 2.28% over the month.

National Health Investors Inc. (NHI) has around 19 employees, a market worth around $2.74B and $289.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.71 and Fwd P/E is 19.01. Profit margin for the company is 29.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.57% and -12.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

National Health Investors Inc. (NHI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for National Health Investors Inc. (NHI) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

National Health Investors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.00% this year.

National Health Investors Inc. (NHI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.85M, and float is at 43.78M with Short Float at 3.33%.

National Health Investors Inc. (NHI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at National Health Investors Inc. (NHI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ADAMS ROBERT G ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ADAMS ROBERT G bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $57.25 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

National Health Investors Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that WEBB ROBERT T (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $51.60 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42000.0 shares of the NHI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 29, WEBB ROBERT T (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $52.86 for $52860.0. The insider now directly holds 40,000 shares of National Health Investors Inc. (NHI).

National Health Investors Inc. (NHI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Saul Centers Inc. (BFS) that is trading 7.07% up over the past 12 months and National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) that is -6.25% lower over the same period.