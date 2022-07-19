Positives for Life Storage Inc. (LSI) as stock gains in recent trading

Life Storage Inc. (NYSE: LSI) is -26.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $100.66 and a high of $154.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LSI stock was last observed hovering at around $112.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53% off its average median price target of $132.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.97% off the consensus price target high of $204.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 10.18% higher than the price target low of $125.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $112.27, the stock is 0.63% and -0.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing -0.47% at the moment leaves the stock -13.36% off its SMA200. LSI registered -1.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.33.

The stock witnessed a 4.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.82%, and is -1.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.58% over the week and 2.50% over the month.

Life Storage Inc. (LSI) has around 2241 employees, a market worth around $9.33B and $850.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.94 and Fwd P/E is 26.14. Profit margin for the company is 32.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.53% and -27.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Life Storage Inc. (LSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Life Storage Inc. (LSI) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Life Storage Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.90% this year.

Life Storage Inc. (LSI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 83.64M, and float is at 83.12M with Short Float at 2.25%.

Life Storage Inc. (LSI) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Life Storage Inc. (LSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rusmisel Stephen R ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Rusmisel Stephen R sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $135.03 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14946.0 shares.

Life Storage Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Saffire Joseph (CEO) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $134.54 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 66349.0 shares of the LSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, Gregoire Andrew J (CFO) disposed off 7,000 shares at an average price of $130.29 for $0.91 million. The insider now directly holds 102,128 shares of Life Storage Inc. (LSI).

Life Storage Inc. (LSI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Public Storage (PSA) that is trading -1.59% down over the past 12 months and Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) that is -22.87% lower over the same period. Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) is -1.94% down on the 1-year trading charts.