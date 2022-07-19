Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY) is -12.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $344.66 and a high of $493.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TDY stock was last observed hovering at around $382.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $382.04, the stock is 2.31% and -1.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -10.12% off its SMA200. TDY registered -12.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $385.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $424.80.

The stock witnessed a 2.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.45%, and is 0.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.15% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) has around 14500 employees, a market worth around $17.46B and $5.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.50 and Fwd P/E is 19.24. Profit margin for the company is 11.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.85% and -22.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.20% this year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.70M, and float is at 46.26M with Short Float at 2.19%.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CROCKER CHARLES ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that CROCKER CHARLES sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $428.00 per share for a total of $1.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45137.0 shares.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that DAHLBERG KENNETH C (Director) sold a total of 4,935 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $431.01 per share for $2.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17940.0 shares of the TDY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, LORNE SIMON M (Director) disposed off 5,450 shares at an average price of $435.70 for $2.37 million. The insider now directly holds 55,126 shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY).

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) that is trading 23.83% up over the past 12 months and Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is -18.40% lower over the same period. Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) is -19.37% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -25.34% from the last report on Apr 28, 2022 to stand at a total of 0.63 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.23.