Teradata Corporation (TDC) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) is -13.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.38 and a high of $59.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TDC stock was last observed hovering at around $37.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36%.

Currently trading at $36.74, the stock is -2.12% and -1.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing -0.97% at the moment leaves the stock -18.07% off its SMA200. TDC registered -16.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.54.

The stock witnessed a 1.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.57%, and is -4.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.83% over the week and 3.38% over the month.

Teradata Corporation (TDC) has around 7200 employees, a market worth around $3.79B and $1.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.51 and Fwd P/E is 17.84. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.07% and -38.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.60%).

Teradata Corporation (TDC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Teradata Corporation (TDC) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 12.60% this year.

Teradata Corporation (TDC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.00M, and float is at 103.61M with Short Float at 6.73%.

Teradata Corporation (TDC) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Teradata Corporation (TDC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BRAMLEY CLAIRE ,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that BRAMLEY CLAIRE sold 2,100 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $35.54 per share for a total of $74634.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99622.0 shares.

Teradata Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 20 that CHOU TIMOTHY C K (Director) sold a total of 4,092 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 20 and was made at $45.82 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18229.0 shares of the TDC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 04, CHOU TIMOTHY C K (Director) disposed off 2,265 shares at an average price of $49.06 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 22,321 shares of Teradata Corporation (TDC).

Teradata Corporation (TDC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading -38.09% down over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is -19.75% lower over the same period. MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) is -56.87% down on the 1-year trading charts.