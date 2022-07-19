These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ: CHDN) is -14.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $172.75 and a high of $262.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHDN stock was last observed hovering at around $205.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $268.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.2% off the consensus price target high of $303.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 19.44% higher than the price target low of $255.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $205.43, the stock is 6.55% and 5.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing -0.11% at the moment leaves the stock -5.82% off its SMA200. CHDN registered 13.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.71%.

The stock witnessed a 10.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.50%, and is 5.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.30% over the week and 3.83% over the month.

Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) has around 5000 employees, a market worth around $7.62B and $1.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.69 and Fwd P/E is 15.87. Profit margin for the company is 15.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.92% and -21.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Churchill Downs Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.50% this year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.30M, and float is at 33.51M with Short Float at 1.77%.

Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rankin R Alex ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Rankin R Alex bought 525 shares of the company’s common stock on May 24 at a price of $176.80 per share for a total of $92820.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 45880.0 shares.

Churchill Downs Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 16 that Miller Austin W. (SVP, Gaming Operations) sold a total of 5,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 16 and was made at $225.24 per share for $1.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19723.0 shares of the CHDN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 02, Rankin R Alex (Director) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $192.76 for $96382.0. The insider now directly holds 44,523 shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN).

Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) that is trading -27.54% down over the past 12 months.