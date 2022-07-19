These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) is -33.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1082.78 and a high of $1714.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MTD stock was last observed hovering at around $1158.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -36.16% off its average median price target of $1324.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.15% off the consensus price target high of $1500.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 1.51% higher than the price target low of $1140.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1122.80, the stock is -2.73% and -7.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 84258.0 and changing -3.12% at the moment leaves the stock -19.44% off its SMA200. MTD registered -22.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.73.

The stock witnessed a -3.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.83%, and is -8.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.38% over the week and 2.72% over the month.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) has around 15600 employees, a market worth around $25.00B and $3.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.97 and Fwd P/E is 26.53. Profit margin for the company is 20.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.70% and -34.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (41.50%).

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.60% this year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 22.77M, and float is at 22.33M with Short Float at 1.72%.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Insider Activity

A total of 109 insider transactions have happened at Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 91 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Filliol Olivier A ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Filliol Olivier A sold 9,570 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $1287.11 per share for a total of $12.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16309.0 shares.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that Aggersbjerg Peter (Head of Divisions) sold a total of 1,797 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $1300.00 per share for $2.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the MTD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, Chu Wah-Hui (Director) disposed off 56 shares at an average price of $1308.00 for $73248.0. The insider now directly holds 3,719 shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD).

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading -18.40% down over the past 12 months and Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) that is -19.37% lower over the same period. Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) is -22.71% down on the 1-year trading charts.