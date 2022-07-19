These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is -11.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.07 and a high of $91.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WNS stock was last observed hovering at around $77.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45%.

Currently trading at $77.71, the stock is 4.40% and 6.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 0.58% at the moment leaves the stock -5.53% off its SMA200. WNS registered -2.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $73.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $82.23.

The stock witnessed a 8.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.20%, and is 2.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.10% over the week and 2.93% over the month.

WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) has around 52081 employees, a market worth around $3.68B and $1.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.68 and Fwd P/E is 18.73. Profit margin for the company is 11.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.86% and -15.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

WNS (Holdings) Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.90% this year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 50.60M, and float is at 25.35M with Short Float at 1.69%.

WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AMREP Corporation (AXR) that is trading 0.91% up over the past 12 months and Accenture plc (ACN) that is -13.87% lower over the same period. Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) is -13.42% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 39.26% from the last report on Apr 28, 2022 to stand at a total of 0.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.83.