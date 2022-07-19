Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:VREX Stock Is Going Next

Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ: VREX) is -30.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.90 and a high of $32.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VREX stock was last observed hovering at around $22.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $22.01, the stock is 4.75% and 2.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 94467.0 and changing -0.05% at the moment leaves the stock -11.58% off its SMA200. VREX registered -15.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.86.

The stock witnessed a 1.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.17%, and is 5.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.78% over the week and 3.62% over the month.

Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) has around 2100 employees, a market worth around $846.50M and $851.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.18 and Fwd P/E is 13.97. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.46% and -32.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

Varex Imaging Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 128.90% this year.

Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.70M, and float is at 39.53M with Short Float at 10.59%.

Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NAUMANN-ETIENNE RUEDIGER ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that NAUMANN-ETIENNE RUEDIGER sold 5,207 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $22.62 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26375.0 shares.

Varex Imaging Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 29 that SANYAL SUNNY (President and CEO) sold a total of 31,428 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 29 and was made at $32.28 per share for $1.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 73626.0 shares of the VREX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 28, SANYAL SUNNY (President and CEO) disposed off 30,473 shares at an average price of $32.01 for $0.98 million. The insider now directly holds 73,626 shares of Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX).

Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX): Who are the competitors?

The company's main competitors (and peers) include Hologic Inc. (HOLX) that is trading -1.54% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company's stock has fallen -10.29% from the last report on Apr 28, 2022 to stand at a total of 4.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 13.13.