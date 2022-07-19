Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) down -68.17% since start of the year

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) is -68.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.82 and a high of $15.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RBOT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.47% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 32.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.38, the stock is 1.44% and -7.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing -1.46% at the moment leaves the stock -53.40% off its SMA200. RBOT registered -66.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.76%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.03.

The stock witnessed a -1.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.76%, and is 3.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.13% over the week and 9.36% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 34.85. Distance from 52-week low is 19.86% and -78.59% from its 52-week high.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -170.80% this year.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 121.17M, and float is at 56.75M with Short Float at 4.62%.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Khalifa Sammy ,the company’sChief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Khalifa Sammy sold 4,551 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 15 at a price of $3.30 per share for a total of $15026.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.04 million shares.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 14 that Khalifa Sammy (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 6,862 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 14 and was made at $3.19 per share for $21875.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.04 million shares of the RBOT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 06, Kelly William John (CFO and Treasurer) disposed off 2,291 shares at an average price of $3.07 for $7033.0. The insider now directly holds 347,174 shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT).