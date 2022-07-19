WD-40 Company (WDFC) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) is -26.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $163.61 and a high of $258.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WDFC stock was last observed hovering at around $168.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 12.03%.

Currently trading at $180.14, the stock is -4.33% and -3.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 7.16% at the moment leaves the stock -14.22% off its SMA200. WDFC registered -28.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.22.

The stock witnessed a -1.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.81%, and is 7.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.12% over the week and 3.65% over the month.

WD-40 Company (WDFC) has around 540 employees, a market worth around $2.40B and $503.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.69 and Fwd P/E is 30.93. Profit margin for the company is 12.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.10% and -30.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.00%).

WD-40 Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/18/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.70% this year.

WD-40 Company (WDFC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 13.66M, and float is at 13.46M with Short Float at 12.71%.

WD-40 Company (WDFC) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at WD-40 Company (WDFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CLAMPITT RICHARD T ,the company’sVP, General Counsel. SEC filings show that CLAMPITT RICHARD T sold 3,420 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 22 at a price of $218.24 per share for a total of $0.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

WD-40 Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 22 that HOLDSWORTH GEOFFREY (Managing Director AsiaPacific) sold a total of 1,345 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 22 and was made at $240.93 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6329.0 shares of the WDFC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 21, RIDGE GARRY O (CEO and Chairman of the Board) disposed off 24,399 shares at an average price of $243.17 for $5.93 million. The insider now directly holds 53,533 shares of WD-40 Company (WDFC).

WD-40 Company (WDFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) that is trading -40.87% down over the past 12 months and Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) that is 52.62% higher over the same period. The Clorox Company (CLX) is -21.79% down on the 1-year trading charts.