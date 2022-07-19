What should you know before buying stock in EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP)

EastGroup Properties Inc. (NYSE: EGP) is -32.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $148.33 and a high of $229.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EGP stock was last observed hovering at around $155.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.49% off its average median price target of $180.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.05% off the consensus price target high of $248.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -6.69% lower than the price target low of $144.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $153.64, the stock is -1.19% and -3.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing -0.96% at the moment leaves the stock -18.90% off its SMA200. EGP registered -11.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.04.

The stock witnessed a -0.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.85%, and is -1.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.05% over the week and 2.30% over the month.

EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) has around 82 employees, a market worth around $6.27B and $424.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.45 and Fwd P/E is 43.83. Profit margin for the company is 45.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.58% and -33.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EastGroup Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.50% this year.

EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 41.25M, and float is at 41.04M with Short Float at 2.59%.

EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by EAVES HAYDEN C III ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that EAVES HAYDEN C III bought 600 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $163.29 per share for a total of $97974.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 600.0 shares.

EastGroup Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 19 that Dunbar Richard Reid (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 19 and was made at $204.27 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14530.0 shares of the EGP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, COLEMAN JOHN F (Executive Vice President) disposed off 3,199 shares at an average price of $206.57 for $0.66 million. The insider now directly holds 86,380 shares of EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP).

EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) that is trading -13.71% down over the past 12 months and Prologis Inc. (PLD) that is -6.35% lower over the same period. STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) is -26.29% down on the 1-year trading charts.